Conspiracy hatched at Kollu’s house, say police

Rajulapudi Srinivas

06 July 2020 23:55 IST

‘He had asked the co-accused not to contact him directly’

The Robertsonpet police probing the murder of Moka Bhaskar Rao (57) said the accused reportedly hatched the conspiracy at the residence of former TDP Minister Kollu Ravindra.

“Chinta Chinni and Chinta Nancharayya alias Nani, who are A 1 and A 2 in the case and attacked the YSRCP leader around 11.30 a.m, on June 29, discussed the murder plan with Ravindra in his house, located at Ullangipalem in the town,” an investigation officer preferring anonymity said.

The TDP leaders, who gathered at Ravindra’s house before the murder, discussed the plan in detail for about an hour. The former Minister reportedly promised to extend all support to the gang, but asked them to ensure that his name did not come out. He also asked them to contact him only through his personal assistant.

‘Recce conducted’

“Chinni, Nancharayya, Ravindra and others, who decided to eliminate Bhaskar Rao, reportedly discussed on which day, time and spot they can execute their plan. The gang conducted a recce and were in regular touch with the former Minister. They made an attempt on June 28,” police said.

The next day, three persons, including a minor, attacked the ruling party leader indiscriminately and fled the spot on a bike, which was recorded on CCTV. After some time, the accused spoke to Ravindra through his PA’s phone and confirmed that they had carried out the operation, the investigation officers said.

“During questioning, we grilled Ravindra on his role in the murder. We have also verified the call data of all the accused arrested so far. The role of other TDP activists and followers of the former Minister is being probed,” the Robertsonpet police said.