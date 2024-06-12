ADVERTISEMENT

Consider poll victory in Andhra Pradesh as a warning, Purandeswari tells BJP leaders

Published - June 12, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People will not tolerate if a government fails to fulfill their aspirations and resort to the politics of vengeance, says the BJP A.P. unit president  

V Raghavendra
Y. Satya Kumar, the lone BJP MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, greeting party State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP Andhra Pradesh president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the poll victory of the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh is great, but it should be considered as a warning that people will not tolerate if governments fail to fulfill their aspirations and resort to the politics of vengeance. 

Addressing the BJP State office-bearers’ meeting here on June 12 (Wednesday), Ms. Purandeswari said that rampant corruption and lack of focus on development led to the electoral rout of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). “The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) share a big responsibility now. We all should act in concert to deliver good governance to people,” she said.  

Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the YSRCP government had destroyed Amaravati and the Polavaram project and the new government has to do the damage control.

Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, BJP MP C.M. Ramesh, national executive member Somu Veerraju, party joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash and others were present in the meeting.

