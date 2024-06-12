GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Consider poll victory in Andhra Pradesh as a warning, Purandeswari tells BJP leaders

People will not tolerate if a government fails to fulfill their aspirations and resort to the politics of vengeance, says the BJP A.P. unit president  

Published - June 12, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Y. Satya Kumar, the lone BJP MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, greeting party State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Y. Satya Kumar, the lone BJP MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, greeting party State president Daggubati Purandeswari at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP Andhra Pradesh president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the poll victory of the NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh is great, but it should be considered as a warning that people will not tolerate if governments fail to fulfill their aspirations and resort to the politics of vengeance. 

Addressing the BJP State office-bearers’ meeting here on June 12 (Wednesday), Ms. Purandeswari said that rampant corruption and lack of focus on development led to the electoral rout of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). “The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) share a big responsibility now. We all should act in concert to deliver good governance to people,” she said.  

Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the YSRCP government had destroyed Amaravati and the Polavaram project and the new government has to do the damage control.

Union Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, BJP MP C.M. Ramesh, national executive member Somu Veerraju, party joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.