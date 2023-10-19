CM Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorts people of A.P. not believe lies of Opposition

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - YEMMIGANUR (KURNOOL DISTRICT)

Reiterating that his government was pro-poor, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the people of Andhra Pradesh “not to believe the falsehood being spread against the government by the opposition parties, but consider whether their households are benefitting from the welfare schemes.”

Addressing a public meeting at Yemmiganuru on October 19 before releasing another tranche of financial assistance under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had unleashed a reign of corruption in the State.

“Though he had promised a debt waiver of ₹87,012 crore for the farmers and women groups, not even ₹5,000 crore was waived,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged. The zero-interest scheme was not implemented and the DWCRA groups were rendered useless during the TDP term, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu’s rule was marred by scams in the skill development project and FiberNet scheme and looting in the purchase of liquor, he alleged.

“Like Mr. Naidu, I don’t have TV channels and ‘datta putrudu’ (referring to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan),” he claimed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that people of Kuppam Assembly constituency had disowned Mr. Naidu.

Stating that his government had fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the 2019 election manifesto, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the poor and downtrodden sections would always look for medical aid, quality public services, and education.

Asserting that he was committed to their welfare, he said that his government had sanctioned 31 lakh house sites to the poor and deposited ₹2.38 lakh crore into the accounts of various beneficiaries through the DBT in the last more than four years. These apart, 2.7 lakh government jobs were created by according priority to the SCs, STs and BCs, he added. “As many as 1,600 vehicles have been provided for the 108 and 104 ambulance services,” he said.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy released an amount of ₹235.02 crore under the Chedodu scheme towards financial assistance to 3.25 lakh beneficiaries, who included Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins, and tailors.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna spoke. District authorities and senior YSRCP leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.