Conservationists call for better efforts to preserve ancient caves in Vijayawada

February 18, 2023 03:40 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In December 2022, the 2000-year-old rock-cut cave temple at Mustabad, a village in Gannavaram mandal, collapsed reportedly due to neglect and unchecked growth of vegetation.

In addition to that, the rock type could also be blamed for the deterioration of the cave, conservationists feel.

The hill ranges in and around Vijayawada, home to intricate cave systems of religious and historical importance, are of Khondalite rock type which makes them susceptible to weathering and erosion, explains P. Nagendra Kumar, a member of the Geological Society of India.

Khondalite rock type, deriving its name from Konda tribe, can be found across Eastern ghats, from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Mahendragiri in Odisha or even beyond. With the rock type being highly porous in nature, it is prone to seepages that in turn affects the structural integrity of the cave.

The other caves in and around Vijayawada that include Undavalli, Guntupalli, Moghalrajpuram, Akkanna Madanna and others also run the risk of collapsing if proper care is not taken, says Pleach India Foundation CEO and archaeologist E. Sivanagireddy. The rock at the Moghalrajpuram caves that has the Image of Lord Nataraja can collapse any day, he adds.

Cautious approach

Surya Prakash, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, Amaravati Circle of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), says civil engineers take up assessment based on requirement. “We usually conduct field studies every year and conduct inspections in case we come across cracks in the structure. There is no paucity of funds from the Centre, but we do not undertake many structural changes lest they do more harm than good to the ancient caves. Since these are made of soft stones, we must tread cautiously here,” he explains.

“We have noticed cracks in Undavalli and Guntupalli caves. We will be taking up conservational works at these two places from next year. New facilities are also being set up for tourists at Undavalli,” says an official of the Vijayawada Sub-Circle of the ASI.

“While the governments or agencies cannot be entirely blamed for the deterioration of the caves, they should take remedial measures such as rock bolting, providing support to the cave entrance and applying rock binding chemicals in fragile zones,” Mr. Kumar opines.