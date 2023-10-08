Conservation of ancient temples a collective responsibility, say experts

October 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NANDYAL

Speakers at a workshop titled ‘Indian heritage and role of Nandyal district’ here on Sunday underlined the need for collective effort to conserve ancient temples.

Renowned archaeologist and ‘Padma Shri’ awardee K.K. Muhammed, who restored 80 temples, including the famous Bateshwar temple in the dacoit-infested Chambal valley, said, “In spite of the extensive damage done to the cluster of temples during the earthquake that rattled the region in the 14th century, there was not much damage from humans in the latter period, thanks to the presence of the dacoits,” and explained how a declared disadvantage could prove to be an advantage at times.

The former Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), whose team was the first to carry out an excavation in Ayodhya and declare the presence of a temple underneath the Babri Masjid, minced no word in confirming that the reconstruction of ancient temples happened mostly during the Congress regime across the country compared with the past nine years of the BJP rule.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) convener M. Sivakumar Reddy (Nandyal chapter) recalled the trust’s role in bringing to light certain age-old traditions and practices.

In this connection, he recalled the Paruveta Utsavam observed at Ahobilam temple, where the Chenchu tribespeople shoot the first arrow to launch the festival, after which they carry the temple idol on a palanquin to 32 nearby villages for 40 days.

Similarly, the ‘Paagalankarana’ (decoration of headgear) in Srisailam is done by a weaver family in Prakasam district, who drape it during the midnight of Lingodhbavam festival, a unique event,” recalled Mr. Reddy, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories in Guntur district.

INTACH (AP and TS) co-convener S.V.S. Lakshminarayana, Nandyal chapter Additional convener M. Sethuraman, representing the Ahobilam temple, also took part in the event.

