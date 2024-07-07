GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consecration ceremony concludes at Lower Ahobilam temple in Nandyal

The five-day event was held under the supervision of the Ahobila Mutt’s pontiff H.H. Srivan Satagopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan

Published - July 07, 2024 07:39 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Ahobila Mutt pontiff H.H. Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan arrives for the consecration ceremony of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Ahobilam in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The ‘Jeernoddharana Ashtabandhana Mahasamprokshanam’ (consecration) ceremony concluded at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam of Lower Ahobilam temple of Nandyal district on Sunday.

The five-day event was held under the supervision of the Ahobila Mutt’s pontiff H.H. Srivan Satagopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan, as the shrine of Sri Prahlada Varada is under the Mutt’s custodianship (Ahobila Mutt Pramparadheena). TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan attended the event as the guest of honour.

After performing the purificatory rituals, temple priests carried the sacred water in pitchers, mounted atop the temple and cleansed the ‘kalasam’ with the water — marking the shrine as ready for public worship. Later, the deities were taken in a procession around the temple complex, witnessed by hundreds of devotees.

Along with his entourage of disciples, the seer reached Ahobilam on July 2. Meanwhile, Allagadda MLA Bhuma Akhilapriya, under whose constituency Ahobilam falls, offered prayers at the temple on the same day, accompanied by her husband Bhargav Ram.

