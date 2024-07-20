GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Connectivity between A.P., Odisha cut off as road washes away in floodwaters 

As many as 43 pregnant women shifted to hospitals in Chintoor Agency, overflowing Sokileru river disconnects Koya belt from Chintoor town; inflow and outflow stay above 4.09 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram

Published - July 20, 2024 08:33 pm IST - CHINTOOR / DOWLESWARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
A portion of the road connecting Andhra Pradesh with Odisha’s Malkangiri washes away, at Koyaguru in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

A portion of the road connecting Andhra Pradesh with Odisha's Malkangiri washes away, at Koyaguru in Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Saturday.

Connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha was cut off, as the Motu-Kalleru Road was washed away in floodwaters at Koyaguru point in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on July 20 (Saturday).

Vehicular traffic was suspended on the Andhra-Odisha border between ASR and Malkangiri districts.

River Sileru, which originates in Odisha and joins the Sabari river on the outskirts of Chintoor, was in spate. In the Chintoor Agency, many tribal pockets were cut off at two points between the administrative headquarters of Chintoor and V.R. Puram.

The Sokileru river flowed over the Sutooru and Mukunooru roads, disconnecting the rest of the Koya belt from Chintoor town.

At Mukunooru, two pregnant women were stranded. However, they crossed the Sokileru river by boat and were later admitted to the Chintoor Area Hospital for further care.

In an official release, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya stated that 28 pregnant women from the affected tribal pockets were admitted in the Chintoor Area Hospital, and 15 more in Kotulagutta Government Hospital in the Chintoor Agency.

As of July 20, the ITDA authorities identified 227 pregnant women, and they would be shifted to the nearby hospitals based on their medical needs.

A Koya tribal woman gave birth to a baby boy in the Chintoor Area Hospital.

“Panda Jayasudha has given birth to a baby boy after being admitted to hospital from the flood-hit A.G. Koderu village on Saturday. The baby and the mother are under the watch by the doctors,” Deputy District Medical and Health Officer P. Pullaiah told The Hindu.

In the Godavari Delta, the villages in the islands of the Godavari and its branches were on alert. The inflow and outflow into the Godavari was above 4.09 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district. The first Godavari flood warning would be issued if the inflow touched 10 lakh cusecs at SACB.

