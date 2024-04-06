Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’ addresses common man’s issues, says Kolanukonda

April 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji has said that people saw the Congress as an antidote to the “evils of communalism, autocracy and politics of vengeance unleashed by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre”.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Congress leader hailed the election manifesto released by his party’s leadership at the national level and said it was aptly called ‘Nyay Patra’ as it had issues concerning the common man, like employment generation, wealth creation and guidelines for welfare measures for the deserving sections.

He alleged that in the last 10 years, people were deprived of justice as the BJP government unleashed a reign of destruction and autocracy. He said that the Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’ would address these issues, adding that people had been watching how cases were being foisted against opposition party leaders and how human rights and social activists were jailed under the Modi rule. The unemployment problem was growing by the day, and no big industry had come up anywhere in the country, he said.

Mr. Shivaji slammed the “pro-rich and pro-corporate” Modi government’s stand where public sector units were being given away to “Modi’s friends like Adanis and Ambanis”. He said the Congress manifesto was dedicated to the cause of people’s welfare across the country.

He said to protect democracy and secularism, it was imperative for people to come out in large numbers and vote in favour of the Congress and show the “autocratic BJP” the door.