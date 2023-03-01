Congress will wrest power at Centre and grant SCS to A.P., says Gidugu Rudra Raju

March 01, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party, after wresting power at the Centre in the 2024 general elections, would fulfil all the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Addressing a media conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here after attending the 85th All-India Congress Committee’s plenary session held from February 24 to 26 at Naya Raipur of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Rudra Raju said the session had passed resolutions on key issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

He said the A.P. Reorganisation Act ratified by Parliament when the Congress was in the power at the Centre with Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister, was required to be implemented in letter and spirit by any party taking over the reins at the Centre. “But the BJP government meted out gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying the Special Category Status to the State,” he said.

The State Congress chief said a resolution had been passed at the plenary on implementation of SCS for Andhra Pradesh and the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was strongly condemned by the party’s senior leaders, he said.

He said despair in the agriculture sector, social justice, caste census for BCs were some of the issues discussed threadbare, besides the need for measures to empower youth and inviting young blood into the party fold by allocating 50% of the party posts to youngsters, he added.

Mr. Rudra Raju said the Congress would stage mandal-level protests across the State on the Adani row on March 6, and on March 13 it would stage a “Chalo Raj Bhavan” protest.