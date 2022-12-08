Congress will tie-up with any party that fights for people’s cause, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 08, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Gidugu Rudra Raju, who will take over as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president on December 9, says the fight in the State will be against YSR Congress Party

P. Sujatha Varma

Gidugu Rudra Raju interacting with Congress party leaders at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) new president Gidugu Rudra Raju will assume charge along with other members of the State committee on December 9 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday, Mr. Rudra Raju said the party’s focus would be on election preparedness.

“The Congress party will join hands with any party that is ready to fight for the people’s cause,” he said, adding that in the State, the party’s fight would be against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rudra Raju said farmers in the State faced serious problems in paddy procurement. While the weaker sections were meted out a raw deal, the Backward Classes were deprived of welfare funds. The government had established many corporations, but had not released funds for their welfare programmes, he alleged.

He said a young team had been constituted to strengthen and rejuvenate the party. “The elections are round the corner, and I appeal to all party leaders and cadres to work with dedication and help the party strengthen its position,” he said.

Mr. Rudra Raju and his team would assume charge at a function to be held on Friday at Vedika function hall, near Benz Circle.

All India Congress Committee secretaries C. D. Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak; party national coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minority wings K. Raju, Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly Bhatti Vikramarka, and former PCC leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US