Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Congress will tie-up with any party that fights for people’s cause, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

Gidugu Rudra Raju, who will take over as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president on December 9, says the fight in the State will be against YSR Congress Party

December 08, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
Gidugu Rudra Raju interacting with Congress party leaders at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Gidugu Rudra Raju interacting with Congress party leaders at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s (APCC) new president Gidugu Rudra Raju will assume charge along with other members of the State committee on December 9 (Friday).

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday, Mr. Rudra Raju said the party’s focus would be on election preparedness.

“The Congress party will join hands with any party that is ready to fight for the people’s cause,” he said, adding that in the State, the party’s fight would be against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Mr. Rudra Raju said farmers in the State faced serious problems in paddy procurement. While the weaker sections were meted out a raw deal, the Backward Classes were deprived of welfare funds. The government had established many corporations, but had not released funds for their welfare programmes, he alleged.

He said a young team had been constituted to strengthen and rejuvenate the party. “The elections are round the corner, and I appeal to all party leaders and cadres to work with dedication and help the party strengthen its position,” he said.

Mr. Rudra Raju and his team would assume charge at a function to be held on Friday at Vedika function hall, near Benz Circle.

All India Congress Committee secretaries C. D. Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak; party national coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minority wings K. Raju, Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly Bhatti Vikramarka, and former PCC leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will attend.

