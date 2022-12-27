Congress will take up local padayatras in Andhra Pradesh from Jan 26: APCC new President Gidugu Rudraraju

December 27, 2022 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s new President Gidugu Rudraraju on Tuesday said that local padayatras will be taken up in all 175 constituencies of the State between January 26 to March 26 to strengthen the party from grass root level in all the districts.

He said that the party would get back its glory ahead of 2024 general elections as people were looking at Congress again with the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra taken up by Rahul Gandhi which will culminate in Kashmir on January 26 on the eve of Republic Day.

Along with AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak, he held a review meeting in Vizianagaram and addressed the party leaders and activists. Addressing the media conference on the occasion, Mr. Rudraraju said that the proposed local pada yatras on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra would help the leaders to understand the issues of public and put pressure on the government for the necessary action on those grievances.

“We are focusing on many issues including removal of pensions for nearly 1.60 lakh people and delay in construction of Jaganna colonies and poor industrial progress. The party will hold a protest in each district by selecting one of the identified topics. The approach will certainly help to win the hearts of the people again in the State,” Mr. Rudraraju.

Mr. Christopher said that A.P. needed special category status for the quick development in all 26 districts. “Youngsters life turned bleak in A.P. in the absence of job opportunities. SCS will help A.P. to attract more investments and industries which can create new job opportunities. Congress Party, if voted to power, will certainly grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Earlier, Vizianagaram District President Saragada Ramaesh Kumar, City President Sunkari Satish Kumar, Congress Minority leader Abdul Rehaman ensured a rousing reception to the visiting leaders and explained the recent activities taken up in all 34 mandals of United Vizinaagaram district. The party senior leaders including former MLA Boddepalli Satyavati, Sunkari Padmasri, P.Rakesh Reddy,Janga Gowtham, Mastan Vali were present.