Congress will sweep 2024 general elections, says Chinta Mohan

May 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has said that the Karnataka Assembly election result was a harbinger of the Congress Party sweeping the 2024 elections at the Centre. Dr. Mohan, along with Congress cadres, on Saturday, celebrated the victory of the Congress party by garlanding the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at the Municipal Office junction here and distributing sweets.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Mohan said that in the 1978 Assembly elections, the people of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stood by Indira Gandhi, and the Congress party swept both States.

“Now, this is repeated in Karnataka, and the Congress would spring magic again in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Dr. Mohan said. He attributed the party’s success in Karnataka to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat jodo yatra’, Priyanka Gandhi’s speeches, and the influence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Dalits. “Congress president of Karnataka D.K. Shiva Kumar did a stupendous job and contributed his might to the victory there,” he added.

The people of Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s pact with Bharatiya Janata Party had come under the scanner of the secular forces and peace-loving people, he said.

The Congress leader predicted that the party would win more than 300 MP seats in 2024. Issues like skyrocketing prices, unemployment, and growing poverty will play a crucial role in the next general elections and the Assembly elections in several States this year. The SC, ST, OBCs, and minorities had begun to repose faith in the Congress Party, Chinta Mohan said.