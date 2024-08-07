ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will regain strength in Andhra Pradesh soon, says Killi Kruparani

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The party’s victories in association with the INDIA bloc partners in the 2024 general elections will be repeated in the State, she says

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani and her husband K. Rammohana Rao meeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Killi Kruparani, on Wednesday, said that the party would become a formidable political force in the State within the next few years as all regional parties failed to satisfy the aspirations of the public.

Along with her husband and Congress leader, K. Rammohan Rao, she met Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently and discussed the State’s political scenario.

In a press release, she said that Mr. Shivakumar was hopeful of an immediate revival of the party in the State despite the setbacks in the three previous general elections. “People across the country wish to see the Congress in power again. The party’s victories in association with the INDIA bloc partners in the 2024 general elections will be repeated in A.P. as party high command is focussed on strengthening the party from grassroot levels,” she said.

CONNECT WITH US