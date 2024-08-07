GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will regain strength in Andhra Pradesh soon, says Killi Kruparani

The party’s victories in association with the INDIA bloc partners in the 2024 general elections will be repeated in the State, she says

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:38 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani and her husband K. Rammohana Rao meeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani and her husband K. Rammohana Rao meeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Killi Kruparani, on Wednesday, said that the party would become a formidable political force in the State within the next few years as all regional parties failed to satisfy the aspirations of the public.

Along with her husband and Congress leader, K. Rammohan Rao, she met Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently and discussed the State’s political scenario.

In a press release, she said that Mr. Shivakumar was hopeful of an immediate revival of the party in the State despite the setbacks in the three previous general elections. “People across the country wish to see the Congress in power again. The party’s victories in association with the INDIA bloc partners in the 2024 general elections will be repeated in A.P. as party high command is focussed on strengthening the party from grassroot levels,” she said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.