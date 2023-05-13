ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will regain its strength in A.P. too: party spokesperson

May 13, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s official State spokesperson Mustak Mohammad on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress would return to power in Andhra Pradesh too the same way as in Karnataka, where it registered spectacular electoral victory on Saturday. In a press release, he said people were fed up with the BJP across the country, and this was evident with the Congress’ comeback in Karnataka.

“The YSRCP government failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The people don’t believe in the TDP and other parties. So, a Congress victory is certain in Andhra Pradesh as well,” said Mr. Mohammad. He hoped that all the Congress leaders who had left the party over the past eight years would return and strengthen the party in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US