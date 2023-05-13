Congress will regain its strength in A.P. too: party spokesperson

May 13, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s official State spokesperson Mustak Mohammad on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress would return to power in Andhra Pradesh too the same way as in Karnataka, where it registered spectacular electoral victory on Saturday. In a press release, he said people were fed up with the BJP across the country, and this was evident with the Congress’ comeback in Karnataka.

“The YSRCP government failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The people don’t believe in the TDP and other parties. So, a Congress victory is certain in Andhra Pradesh as well,” said Mr. Mohammad. He hoped that all the Congress leaders who had left the party over the past eight years would return and strengthen the party in the State.