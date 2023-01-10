Congress will regain its glory in 2024 polls in Andhra Pradesh, says Chinta Mohan

January 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Tuesday said that the Congress party would regain its glory very soon as people from all sections of the society were eager to vote for the Congress in 2024 general elections. Addressing the media, he said that there was a strong possibility for the Congress to form its government in the State as the existing parties failed to meet the expectations of people.

“With Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, people are looking at Congress Party. People in Andhra Pradesh are also keen to vote for the party since real development took place in the State during the Congress government,” said Mr. Mohan. He alleged that the YSRCP government had betrayed Dalits and other sections by stopping many welfare schemes which were being implemented through SC corporation and other institutions. Srikakulam District congress committee president Boddepalli Satyavati and other leaders were present in the media conference.