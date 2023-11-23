Congress will put up an impressive show in Telangana polls: APCC leader

November 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Congress has bright prospects of coming to power in Telangana, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Sripathi Prakasam on Thursday.

He said the poll promises made by the party after obtaining inputs from different sections have been received well by the voters of that State, who were upset with the ‘‘inept’‘ Bharat Rashtra Samiti government. Mr. Sripathi Prakasam had just returned from the neighbouring State after canvassing for party candidates.

He said lakhs of construction workers and software professionals from Prakasam district made Telangana their second home and they would make a mark in the polls.

He also stressed the need for the Congress to return to power at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh to improve the living conditions of the poor, who were suffering in the wake of skyrocketing prices of all essentials. The party, on coming to power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would extend Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, as promised at the time of bifurcation of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said.