Congress will provide succour to the poor if voted to power, says Chinta Mohan

August 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NELLORE

People of all walks of life are unhappy because of the “wrong economic policies” of the BJP government at the Centre, alleges senior Congress party leader Chinta Mohan.

Addressing the media after touring Podalakur and Muthukur mandals in Sarvepalli Assembly segment on August 20 (Sunday), Mr. Mohan said the Congress party, if voted to power, would come up with policies that would benefit the common man.

The BJP government had been pursuing economic policies that benefited only the corporates, he alleged. The Congress party would revive all the pro-poor policies, and eradicate poverty, he added.

Farmers were caught in a debt trap because of the corporate-friendly agriculture policies, he alleged.

“The ever-increasing cost of farm inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, and lack of remunerative price for their produce have pushed the farmers to distress,” he said.

“The Congress party, soon after coming to power, will provide a loan waiver of ₹2 lakh to each farmer as an immediate relief,” Mr. Mohan, a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, said.

‘’Women are literally in tears with the prices of essential commodities going through the roof,” he said. The Congress party would provide them relief by offering LPG cylinder at ₹500. The unemployed youth would be provided an allowance of ₹5,000 each per month, he added.

“Power will be provided free of cost for up to 200 units for each household. Women will be offered free bus travel, and loans of up to ₹2 lakh will be waived for Dalits,” he added.

He alleged that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh failed on all fronts.

Mr. Mohan opined that actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi should return to active politics and lead the Congress party to power in the State.

