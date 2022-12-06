Congress will highlight SCS, Polavaram, and VSP privatisation issue in 2024 elections, says APCC leader

December 06, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The party will fight against the oppressive economic policies of the State and Central governments, says Rakesh Reddy

K. Umashanker

APCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy being greeted by party cadres at the Tirupati airport on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president P. Rakesh Reddy on Tuesday said the party would highlight three issues — denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, delay in Polavaram irrigation project, and move to privatise the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) — in the 2024 general elections, and expose the “hypocritical approach” of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre towards them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A series of campaigns will be launched to sensitise the people about these issues, as only the Congress party will make them a reality,” said Mr. Rakesh Reddy while addressing the media at Nagari.

He said the party cadres, particularly women and youth, would be galvanised to being about awareness on the issues, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Congress party would also fight against the “oppressive economic policies” of the State and Central governments, he added.

He said following the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, people were keen on showing the door to the “pro-corporate NDA government.”

Earlier, Mr. Rakesh Reddy, who was on a maiden visit to Nagari, his hometown, as APCC working president, was accorded a rousing welcome by the party cadres. They took out a rally from the Tirupati airport to the Congress office at Nagari.

En route, the Congress leader garlanded the statues of B.R. Ambedkar at Vadamalapeta, Puttur, and Nagari on the occasion of his death anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US