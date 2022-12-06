  1. EPaper
Congress will highlight SCS, Polavaram, and VSP privatisation issue in 2024 elections, says APCC leader

The party will fight against the oppressive economic policies of the State and Central governments, says Rakesh Reddy

December 06, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
APCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy being greeted by party cadres at the Tirupati airport on Tuesday.

APCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy being greeted by party cadres at the Tirupati airport on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president P. Rakesh Reddy on Tuesday said the party would highlight three issues — denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, delay in Polavaram irrigation project, and move to privatise the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) — in the 2024 general elections, and expose the “hypocritical approach” of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre towards them.

“A series of campaigns will be launched to sensitise the people about these issues, as only the Congress party will make them a reality,” said Mr. Rakesh Reddy while addressing the media at Nagari.

He said the party cadres, particularly women and youth, would be galvanised to being about awareness on the issues, he said.

The Congress party would also fight against the “oppressive economic policies” of the State and Central governments, he added.

He said following the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, people were keen on showing the door to the “pro-corporate NDA government.”

Earlier, Mr. Rakesh Reddy, who was on a maiden visit to Nagari, his hometown, as APCC working president, was accorded a rousing welcome by the party cadres. They took out a rally from the Tirupati airport to the Congress office at Nagari.

En route, the Congress leader garlanded the statues of B.R. Ambedkar at Vadamalapeta, Puttur, and Nagari on the occasion of his death anniversary.

