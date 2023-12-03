HamberMenu
Congress will get back its glory in Andhra Pradesh too very soon: Srikakulam DCC president

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that people of all sections of the society were keen to vote for the Congress again as the regional parties — Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP — had done maximum injustice to the State.

December 03, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Pedada Parameswara Rao. File

Pedada Parameswara Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Srikakulam district Congress party president Pedada Parameswara Rao on December 3 hoped that the Congress Party would get back its past glory in Andhra Pradesh too as people of the State were keen to vote the party on the lines of Telangana where Congress party is all set to form the government with the clear indication of winning majority seats out of 110 Assembly segments. Along with other leaders, he observed the counting process and expressed happiness over the upper hand of Congress Party in Telangana elections.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that people of all sections of society were keen to vote for the Congress again as the regional parties — Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP — had done maximum injustice to the State by ignoring the issue of Special Category Status, which was promised by the then UPA government.

“Many leaders who, left had left the Congress Party, are approaching us to join the party again. Their number would go up very soon with the victory of Congress Party in Telangana which was part of United A.P.,” said Mr. Parameswara Rao. He said that APCC President Gidugu Rudra Raju and APCC Working president P. Rakesh Reddy would visit Srikakulam very soon to chalk out an action plan for strengthening of the party for the 2024 general elections.

