January 29, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Indian National Congress will get 300 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, and only the Congress can give Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh when it comes to power, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Working President N. Tulasi Reddy.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was against giving SCS and was controlling all the three regional parties of the State, making it difficult for them to demand the special status or financial package.

Declaring that the Congress will go to the State Assembly elections alone, he said all the regional parties had failed to deliver in the State either singly or collectively and “BJP means Babu, Jagan and Pawan,” he said in a lighter vein.

“With 15 months to go for the elections, the Congress will gain enough momentum and an indication of that is the recent Mood of the Nation survey done by C-Voter and India Today this month, which gave Congress 191 LS seats against 58 it got in 2019,” he added.

The BJP is our first enemy and YSRCP the second enemy, said Mr. Tulasi Reddy and appealed to people to definitely vote for Congress in the Lok Sabha constituencies so that it can get the SCS for the A.P.

None of the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs were sure of winning in the next elections, he said and challenged Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold free and fair elections in Pulivendula. “If free and fair elections are held today, Mr. Jagan will lose very badly,” he predicted. The YSRCP leaders were involved in Land, Mines, and Wine deals running like a mafia, he alleged.