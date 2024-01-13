Congress will form govt. in A.P. in 2024, says Chinta Mohan

January 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress would post a historic win in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming elections, by winning about 130 Assembly and 20 Lok Sabha seats. A sudden political awakening among the people in favour of the Congress had emerged from Srikakulam to Chittoor, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr. Chinta Mohan said that owing to inefficient governance of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the decade post the State’s bifurcation, the people were saddled with a plethora of problems, mainly unemployment, poverty and law-and-order issues.

Chinta Mohan said the 2024 elections were going to be crucial for the Kapu community in the State, so much so that they could have a Chief Minister from the community. “I invite actor Chiranjeevi to contest as a Congress candidate from Tirupati Assembly constituency; his victory will be sure with a margin of over 50,000 votes. In 2009, we both successfully contested as MP and MLA candidates from Tirupati respectively,” he said.

Speaking as part of the INDIA bloc, the senior Congress leader appealed to senior CPM leader Sitharam Yechuri to contest from the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat. “Narayana of the CPI should consider contesting from the Nagari Assembly constituency in Chittoor district,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said.

He said the downtrodden sections, minorities and Dalits were looking forward to the comeback of the Indira Gandhi legacy not only in the State but across the country.

Replying to a question, Chinta Mohan said the Congress high command would look into the subject of poll alliances with any political party opposed to the NDA rule.