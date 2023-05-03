ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will form government in Karnataka, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

May 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The sizeable Telugu-speaking population in Karnataka is clearly in favour of the Congress, he avers

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and his Karnataka counterpart D.K. Siva Kumar, and other party leaders in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Wednesday said his party was headed for a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

Mr. Rudra Raju had been campaigning in support of the party candidates in Karnataka, along with former Minister and party incharge for Karnataka affairs N. Raghuveera Reddy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Siva Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh State Congress SC Cell chairman Shankar, National Students Union of India State president Naga Madhu Yadav, party’s working president for East and West Godavari districts Sunkara Padmasree and Nellore District Congress president Deva Kumar Reddy were also participating in the campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rudra Raju and his team were going round the areas of Pavagad constituency and a few other areas, including Bengaluru city, drumming up public support in favour of the Congress candidates.

Mr. Rudra Raju said people’s tilt towards the Congress was evident as they realised how the BJP government had been plundering public money.

He said the sizeable Telugu-speaking population in Karnataka was clearly in favour of the Congress forming the government in that State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US