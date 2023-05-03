Congress will form government in Karnataka, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

May 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Wednesday said his party was headed for a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

Mr. Rudra Raju had been campaigning in support of the party candidates in Karnataka, along with former Minister and party incharge for Karnataka affairs N. Raghuveera Reddy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Siva Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh State Congress SC Cell chairman Shankar, National Students Union of India State president Naga Madhu Yadav, party’s working president for East and West Godavari districts Sunkara Padmasree and Nellore District Congress president Deva Kumar Reddy were also participating in the campaign.

Mr. Rudra Raju and his team were going round the areas of Pavagad constituency and a few other areas, including Bengaluru city, drumming up public support in favour of the Congress candidates.

Mr. Rudra Raju said people’s tilt towards the Congress was evident as they realised how the BJP government had been plundering public money.

He said the sizeable Telugu-speaking population in Karnataka was clearly in favour of the Congress forming the government in that State.