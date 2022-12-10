Congress will fight for SCS, other projects promised at the time of bifurcation, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 10, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Congress party will put up an effective fight against the “anti-people” policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State, says its newly-appointed president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after the party’s Political Affairs and Coordination Committee meeting at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Rudra Raju said the focus would be on achievement Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and other projects promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act at the time of the bifurcation.

Mr. Raju said the party would soon hold a three-day meeting to chalk out a plan of action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Meyyappan, AP Congress working presidents Janga Goutham and Sunkara Padmasri, Kisan Cell chairman J. Gurunatham and coordination committee member R. Sriram Murthy were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US