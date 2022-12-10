  1. EPaper
Congress will fight for SCS, other projects promised at the time of bifurcation, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 10, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Congress party will put up an effective fight against the “anti-people” policies of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State, says its newly-appointed president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Addressing the media after the party’s Political Affairs and Coordination Committee meeting at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Rudra Raju said the focus would be on achievement Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and other projects promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act at the time of the bifurcation.

Mr. Raju said the party would soon hold a three-day meeting to chalk out a plan of action.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Meyyappan, AP Congress working presidents Janga Goutham and Sunkara Padmasri, Kisan Cell chairman J. Gurunatham and coordination committee member R. Sriram Murthy were present.

