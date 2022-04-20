Congress will fight for protection of rights of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities: Sailajanath

He accused the YSRCP government of unleashing a reign of terror and loot

The Congress party would relentlessly fight for protection of the rights of the SCs, STs, BCs and Minority communities, said APCC president S. Sailajanath on Wednesday.

Addressing the party’s State conference on ‘Protection of the Rights of the SCs, STs, BCs and other Minority communities’ held here, Mr. Sailajanath accused the YSRCP government of unleashing a reign of terror and loot.

“During the Congress rule, the party had distributed lands and got houses constructed for the poor. The successive governments merely changed the names of our schemes and have been claiming credit for it,” he said.

He accused the government of looting public money, and called upon the people to teach the party a fitting lesson. He said the Congress party planned a State-wide movement to corner the YSRCP government on all fronts.

‘Reject regional parties’

APCC working president Thulasi Reddy urged people to show the door to the regional parties, as they were not capable of doing any good to the State.

“Only the Congress can bring Special Category Status and many other projects promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” he claimed.

Mr. Thulasi Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had become puppets in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party’s State working president Shaik Mastan Vali accused the BJP government at the Centre of playing the communal card to polarise the country.

Party’s SC, ST wing coordinator K. Raju; SC wing chairman K. Vinay Kumar; AICC secretaries Meyappan, Christopher Tilak and S. Prasad; Minority Cell chairman D. Gandhi; Kisan Cell chairman J. Gurunadh Rao; AICC general secretary (Organisation) P. Rajeev Ratan; administration incharge N. Ravikanth; and presidents of district and city units were present.