Congress will ensure justice to all sections of society, says Chinta Mohan

January 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - NELLORE

Congress senior leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has maintained that the party, with its long track-record, alone can ensure justice to all sections of the society.

Addressing the media in Kavali town in Nellore district on January 19 (Thursday), he said it was unfortunate that the gap between rich and the poor was widening, with ‘rich becoming super rich and cornering the national wealth’ under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

“The rights guaranteed by the Constitution have been jeopardised and freedom of speech is at peril, with wake the rich controlling the Parlimentary system including the media,” opined the Congress Working Committee Special Invitee, while referring to the ‘hostile takeover’ of a noted television channel by a private player.

The external debt of the country has crossed the ₹100 lakh crore-mark during the BJP’s tenure and the BJP-led Centre has failed to usher in development in the country .The downtrodden sections are struggling to eke out a living, Mr. Chinta Mohan charged.

He said that the students from poor financial background in Andhra Pradesh were finding it hard to pursue studies due to ‘denial of scholarship’ introduced during the then Congress regime, adding that he would fight for adequate political representation in the State for the Kapu community, who had been ‘denied their due in politics’.