Congress will contest 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own strength, says PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju

January 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

Buoyed by the “tremendous response” to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party has decided to fight the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in Andhra Pradesh on its own strength, according to Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Rudra Raju said the party would seek the people’s mandate by promising Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

“The first file to be signed by the Congress government at the Centre will be the one relating to the SCS,” the PCC chief asserted.

He further laid stress on the need for extending the law providing for Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes sub-plan for another 10 years.

Exhorting the people to reject the three regional parties — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP), he said any vote for these outfits meant indirectly strengthening the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose “sectarian agenda” these parties had backed all along and compromised on the State’s interests on various issues, including SCS.

Acronym for BJP

Mr. Rudra Raju coined an acronym for BJP as “Babu (TDP chief), Jagan (Chief Minister), and Pawan (JSP chief) party.”

People were vexed with the “anti-people” Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and the “autocratic” YSRCP Government in the State as they made the lives of the common people miserable by imposing a heavy dose of taxes and unbridled inflation, he opined, adding that they wanted the Congress to return to power for a better future.

Atrocities on Dalits, minorities and women were on the rise now, he charged.

As a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the partymen would undertake padayatra in all the Assembly constituencies for two months from January 26 to regain the confidence of the people, he said.

‘Realise YSR’s vision’

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh C.D. Meyappan said the legacy of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy belonged to the Congress party and his admirers should work for realising the late leader’s vision of seeing Mr. Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

YSRCP activists led by Dalit leader Vijayendra Bhaujan, who had espoused the cause of Dalits during the Karamchedu massacre incident, rejoined the Congress in the presence of, among others, former Union Minister Chinta Mohan and PCC vice-president Sripathy Prakasam.