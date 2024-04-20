Congress will bring back YSR rule in the State again, promises Y. S. Sharmila

April 20, 2024 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres were trying to disrupt Congress meetings.

Addressing a meeting at Adoni in Kurnool district as part of her ‘Nyay Yatra’, Ms. Sharmila referred to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s campaign slogan ‘Siddham” (Ready) and said the latter needed to explain the purpose of his readiness. “Is he ready to push the State into serious financial crisis once again or take the people of the State for a ride yet again?” she demanded to know.

She said if Congress came to power, it would establish a tomato processing unit at Adoni. “Our party candidate Ram Pullaiah Yadav is even ready to bear the cost of the entire project from his pocket,” she said making an appeal to the people to vote for ‘hand’ symbol.

At Yemmiganur, she urged people to exercise caution while casting their vote. She said people responded overwhelmingly when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy approached them as Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s heir and promised them that he would effectively implement welfare schemes like his father did. “But he is doing just the opposite of that. YSR used to hold ‘praja durbars’, a platform given to the common man to convey to the government his woes and he (YSR) would give a patient hearing to it. But in Mr. Jagan’s case, leave alone people, he does not give audience even to his own party Ministers and MLAs I am told,” she said.

She alleged that the plight of farmers was miserable under YSRCP rule and that driven by frustration, many of them were resorting to suicides.

