GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress will bring back YSR rule in the State again, promises Y. S. Sharmila

She alleged that the plight of farmers was miserable under YSRCP rule

April 20, 2024 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Y.S. Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres were trying to disrupt Congress meetings.

Addressing a meeting at Adoni in Kurnool district as part of her ‘Nyay Yatra’, Ms. Sharmila referred to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s campaign slogan ‘Siddham” (Ready) and said the latter needed to explain the purpose of his readiness. “Is he ready to push the State into serious financial crisis once again or take the people of the State for a ride yet again?” she demanded to know.

She said if Congress came to power, it would establish a tomato processing unit at Adoni. “Our party candidate Ram Pullaiah Yadav is even ready to bear the cost of the entire project from his pocket,” she said making an appeal to the people to vote for ‘hand’ symbol.

At Yemmiganur, she urged people to exercise caution while casting their vote. She said people responded overwhelmingly when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy approached them as Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s heir and promised them that he would effectively implement welfare schemes like his father did. “But he is doing just the opposite of that. YSR used to hold ‘praja durbars’, a platform given to the common man to convey to the government his woes and he (YSR) would give a patient hearing to it. But in Mr. Jagan’s case, leave alone people, he does not give audience even to his own party Ministers and MLAs I am told,” she said.

She alleged that the plight of farmers was miserable under YSRCP rule and that driven by frustration, many of them were resorting to suicides.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.