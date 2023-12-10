Congress victory in Telangana is a harbinger of change, says Chinta Mohan

December 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan has said that the victory of the party in Telangana is a “clear harbinger of change” in the mindset of the people in that State and the same would be repeated in Andhra Pradesh too in 2024 elections.

Addressing the public at Bangarupalem mandal headquarters on December 10 (Sunday), the former Union Minister said that the victory of the Congress in the Assembly elections in Karnataka and then in Telangana had boosted the morale of the party cadres. “It will surely reflect in the elections in 2024,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

“The lavish lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in striking contrast to the growing poverty among the middle and downtrodden sections. The people under the NDA regime are trudging under the burden of high inflation and unemployment,” he said.

Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to address the plight of people affected by Cyclone Michaung. “The Chief Minister has not allocated a single rupee to Chittoor district which reported severe damages to crops and public properties during the cyclone,” he said.

The Congress leader also demanded the government must address the issues of farmers pertaining to wild elephants in the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary zone in Kuppam and Palamaner ranges.

Later, he toured the SC hamlets in Bangarupalem, Tavanampalle, Sri Rangaraja Puram, and Vedurukuppam mandals.

