Congress urges SEC to conduct local body elections afresh

SRIKAKULAM

26 November 2020 23:12 IST

The process initiated earlier is fraught with malpractices, alleges Sailajanath

APCC president S. Sailajanath has urged the State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification for the local body elections as the process initiated earlier is “fraught with malpractices and forcible unanimous elections” in several districts.

“A fresh notification will ensure free and fair elections, and possibly put a check on the domination of the ruling YSRCP,” Dr. Sailajanath, who toured Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam to review the party’s activities ahead of the elections, told The Hindu here on Thursday.

Referring to the emergence of young blood in the party, Dr. Sailajanath said, “Despite several senior leaders leaving the party post bifurcation, many youngsters have come forward to file their nominations for the local body elections in March this year. It is a good sign for the party. Certainly, we will improve our performance and win seats if the process is taken up afresh.”

Advertising

Advertising

‘No chance for BJP’

Exuding confidence that the Congress party would regain its lost glory in the near future, the APCC president said, “People are now recalling the good governance offered by the party at both the Centre and in the State. They are fed up with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The saffron party will be relegated to the fourth position in the future as people have not faith in it.”

Asserting that the party had weathered many a storm and had emerged stronger after every crisis, Dr. Sailajanath, who had represented the Singanamala Assembly constituency in Anantapur district between 2004 and 2014, accused the YSRCP government of failing on all the fronts.

Dig at YSRCP

The ruling party in the State reeked of corruption, he alleged, and said it would not win people’s support with mere disbursement of money and welfare schemes. Dr. Sailajanath said people wanted overall development and industrial growth, which would pave way for rapid economic activity.

He asked APCC women’s wing president P. Ramanakumari and Srikakulam DCC president B. Satyavati identify new and committed candidates for the ensuring local body elections.