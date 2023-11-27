Congress urges Collector to strengthen canals

November 27, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Srikakulam district Congress Committee President Pedada Parameswara Rao on Monday urged Collector Shrikesh B . Lathkar to take immediate steps for the improvement of canals from reservoirs of Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers.

While submitting a memorandum in the grievance cell, he said that the standing crops were damaged with the non availability of water in canals and continuous dry spell. He asked the official to release funds for the proper maintenance of the canals, which he said were the ‘lifelines for farmers’ of many mandals including Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Amadalavalasa and others.

He said that Congress leaders in all constituencies highlighted the issues of farmers to the officials of respective areas while requesting them to take remedial measures in drought-hit areas.

