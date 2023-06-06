Congress urges CM Jagan to speak up against injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh people by BJP government

June 06, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders on June 6 demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speak up against the injustice meted out to the people of Andhra Pradesh by the BJP government at the Centre.

At a press conference held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the APCC working president Janga Gowtham said it was imperative for the Chief Minister to ‘’unmask” the BJP to prove that he was not playing into the hand of Modi-Shah duo. He accused the BJP government at the Centre of depriving people of Andhra Pradesh of their rightful share of development in the last nine years.

He said it was an irony that the BJP’s national president J. P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were visiting Srikalahasti on June 10 and Visakhapatnam on June 11 respectively to tell people of the State about how the Centre had been helping people of the State by extending financial assistance for implementation of developmental and welfare projects. Mr. Gowtham said the Congress party would question the BJP leadership on behalf of the five crore population of Andhra Pradesh on its failure on all fronts.

The Congress leader said his party would exert pressure on Mr. Amit Shah to desist from going ahead with the Centre’s plan to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and also to grant projects promised to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act such as Special Category Status, Visakha Railway Zone and the metro rail project.

Alleging a “secret alliance” between the YSR Congress party and the BJP in the State, Mr. Gowtham demanded that the two parties release a joint white paper on the development projects implemented by them in the State in the last four years.

City Congress president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao, All-India Congress Committee members Meesala Rajeswara Rao, K. Vijay Kumar, Gurunadham, M. Rajasekhar, Jandhyala Sastry and Balu Tumati, city Congress leaders Jagannadham and others were present.

