Congress urges cadres to strive for party’s victory in 2024

June 21, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries C.D. Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Tuesday urged party leaders and cadres to work for the party’s victory in 2024 general elections.

Addressing a review meeting of the party’s State working presidents, the AICC leaders complimented the good work done by Mr. Rudra Raju in the last seven months.

They said, to strengthen the party base in the State, Mr. Rudra Raju had been inspiring the party workers by visiting districts across the State, taking out padayatras, holding public meetings and encouraging the party workers to contribute their mite in developing the party.

APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri and Janga Gowtham, besides the party’s Social Media Committee Chairman Rakesh and other members attended the meeting.

