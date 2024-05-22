Congress to win 100 seats in the South, claims Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan, on Wednesday, predicted the Congress tally to go up to 150 seats across India, of which the party will win at least 100 seats in South India alone.

Addressing the media here, he claimed that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) would not cross the 150-mark at the national level and regional parties would play a major role in forming an alliance government at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Modi is creating a rift between various castes and communities for his political gains. Within 10 years of Modi’s rule, not a single citizen has been granted justice. Regional parties will play a prominent role post the elections and send NDA packing to their homes,” he added.

He also suspected that the EVMs may have been tampered.

