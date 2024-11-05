Congress to stage three-day Statewide protests from November 6 against power bill hike in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Thursday, November 5, slammed the TDP-led coalition government in the State for “thrusting a huge financial burden of ₹18,000 towards power adjustment charges on people of the State”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she said it was not right on the part of the TDP government to shirk responsibility by shifting the financial burden caused by the previous YSRCP government to the hapless power consumers.

She said the TDP, which was a partner in the NDA government at the Centre, should use its influence and get Central funds to overcome the financial burden.

Demanding the withdrawal of true-up charges and the hike in power bills, Ms. Sharmila said the Congress party would stage Statewide protests for three days from November 6 to expose the government’s failure to protect the interests of the people in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.