Congress to stage three-day Statewide protests from November 6 against power bill hike in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP, a partner in the NDA government at the Centre, should use its influence and get Central funds to overcome the financial burden of power adjustment charges, says APCC chief

Published - November 05, 2024 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y. S. Sharmila.

APCC president Y. S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Thursday, November 5, slammed the TDP-led coalition government in the State for “thrusting a huge financial burden of ₹18,000 towards power adjustment charges on people of the State”.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, she said it was not right on the part of the TDP government to shirk responsibility by shifting the financial burden caused by the previous YSRCP government to the hapless power consumers.

She said the TDP, which was a partner in the NDA government at the Centre, should use its influence and get Central funds to overcome the financial burden.

Demanding the withdrawal of true-up charges and the hike in power bills, Ms. Sharmila said the Congress party would stage Statewide protests for three days from November 6 to expose the government’s failure to protect the interests of the people in the State.

