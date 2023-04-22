ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to stage ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ for probe against Adani group

April 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

To reiterate its demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the financial irregularities committed by the Adani group, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will stage a State-level “Jai Bharat Satyagraha” protest at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada, on Monday.

The APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Saturday said Member of Parliament and All India Congress Committee secretary Ranjitha Ranjan, AICC secretaries C.D. Mayyappan and Christopher Tilak and other prominent leaders of the party will participate in the protest.

Condemning in strong terms the disqualification of the party leader Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, the State Congress president demanded revocation of the same.

