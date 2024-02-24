GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to focus on wavier of loans for downtrodden sections, says Chinta Mohan

February 24, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan said that upon assuming power at the Centre, the Congress would focus on waiving off loans of the poor and downtrodden sections up to ₹2 lakhs, besides addressing the pressing issues of the farmers.

Addressing a press conference, here on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said that the BJP-led NDA government had destabilised the rural economy, forcing the farmers and youth into a debt trap. “Apart from rural poverty, the country’s youth are facing grave unemployment, particularly the Dalits,” he said, adding that the people of all sections of the country were vexed with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. “The Muslim, Dalits, OBCs, and other minorities are now waiting for the opportunity to vote out the BJP from the Center, and bring back Congress rule,” he said.

Mr. Mohan further claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh were “disillusioned” with the present Jagan Mohan Reddy government as well as the former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. “Once the election notification is out, there is going to be a shift in the political landscape of the State, placing the Congress party at a great advantage,” he said.

