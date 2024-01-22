ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to field candidates from all 175 Assembly constituencies in A.P.

January 22, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore to accept applications from ticket aspirants from January 24

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Sharmila speaking after taking charge as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on January 21 (Sunday) announced that the party candidates will contest from all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Ms. Sharmila said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore will start accepting applications from ticket aspirants from January 24.

As part of the poll-preparedness, Ms. Sharmila will hold meetings with the party leaders and cadres of all the districts from January 23. “The meetings will continue till January 31,” she informed, adding that three districts would be covered each day. The meetings would also witness leaders from different parts of the State jointing the party, she said.

Asserting her decision to join the Congress party, she said her father, the late YSR was a staunch supporter of the Congress party and its secular outlook.

