Congress to expose ‘nexus between BJP and regional parties’ in Andhra Pradesh

November 09, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Congress official spokesperson for the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) N. Tulasi Reddy on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government jeopardised the interests of the State by indiscriminately resorting to privatisation of public sector units.

Speaking to the media here, he said the “anti-workers” policies of the Narendra Modi government left lakhs of youth jobless and their families in despair and insecurity. He said the “double-engine” government in Manipur was an example of communal violence and a threat to democracy.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh should realise that giving votes to the regional parties in the State would endanger their future. He claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were all working for the BJP. “The Congress will plan a mission-mode campaign to expose the nexus between the BJP and the regional parties in the State,” he added.

Former APCC president Sake Sailajanath said the drought conditions in Anantapur district were turning severe day by day. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government completely ignored the prospects of cultivation in Anantapur district by throwing the water projects to the wind. Despite the urgency of expediting the projects, the HLC, KC Canal and HNSS works remain unfinished. Both the black and red soil fields in the district has been rendered lifeless with no provision for irrigation,” he said.