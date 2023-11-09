HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to expose ‘nexus between BJP and regional parties’ in Andhra Pradesh

TDP, JSP and YSRCP are all working for the BJP, says Congress spokesperson for Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee N. Tulasi Reddy

November 09, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Congress official spokesperson for the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) N. Tulasi Reddy on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government jeopardised the interests of the State by indiscriminately resorting to privatisation of public sector units.

Speaking to the media here, he said the “anti-workers” policies of the Narendra Modi government left lakhs of youth jobless and their families in despair and insecurity. He said the “double-engine” government in Manipur was an example of communal violence and a threat to democracy.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh should realise that giving votes to the regional parties in the State would endanger their future. He claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were all working for the BJP. “The Congress will plan a mission-mode campaign to expose the nexus between the BJP and the regional parties in the State,” he added.

Former APCC president Sake Sailajanath said the drought conditions in Anantapur district were turning severe day by day. “The Jagan Mohan Reddy government completely ignored the prospects of cultivation in Anantapur district by throwing the water projects to the wind. Despite the urgency of expediting the projects, the HLC, KC Canal and HNSS works remain unfinished. Both the black and red soil fields in the district has been rendered lifeless with no provision for irrigation,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.