Andhra Pradesh

Congress to appoint booth-level committees soon

K. Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM 29 November 2020 01:08 IST
Updated: 29 November 2020 01:08 IST

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said that the party will appoint booth-level committees in all villages ahead of local body elections.

Addressing a party general body meeting here on Sunday, he said that many youngsters were keen to join Congress and they would be included in booth-level committees. He said that the decision to fix electricity meters to pump sets would be a big burden on farmers and they would teach a lesson to YSR Congress Party in the ensuing elections.

Advertising
Advertising

Party senior leaders Sunkari Satish and Dola Srinivas were present at the meeting.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...