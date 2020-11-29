Andhra Pradesh

Congress to appoint booth-level committees soon

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said that the party will appoint booth-level committees in all villages ahead of local body elections.

Addressing a party general body meeting here on Sunday, he said that many youngsters were keen to join Congress and they would be included in booth-level committees. He said that the decision to fix electricity meters to pump sets would be a big burden on farmers and they would teach a lesson to YSR Congress Party in the ensuing elections.

Party senior leaders Sunkari Satish and Dola Srinivas were present at the meeting.

