Congress, TDP have nofuture in A.P., says GVL

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said the Congress and the TDP have a bleak future in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) as the young generation in both parties has lost confidence in the existing leadership.
This is what happens to parties ruled by families as, while the seniors have their reason to raise a collective voice of dissent after decades of loyal service, the emerging cream of leaders don’t see much hope of the parties’ making impact outside their traditional strongholds.
The YSR Congress which is also a family-based party would go through similar turbulence in the future, he asserted.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said people were vexed with dynastic politics. The BJP could break the Congress citadel at the national level with development as it's agenda. Sonia Gandhi has not been active for quite some time but her party was able to capture power in some States by virtue of it being a national party.
‘Virtual politics’
In A.P., TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu confined himself to ‘virtual politics’ even as his son Lokesh struggled to find his feet.
In contrast to all regional parties which are family-run entities, the BJP has come of age and was poised to leave a lasting impression on the political landscape.
It would come to power in both the Telugu States by doing ideology-based politics, the MP said, sounding confident of gaining the upper hand on the YSR Congress in A.P.
